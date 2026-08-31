Video: Comprehensive ethics in conduct of Infallible Imams (a.s.)

31 August 2026 - 14:09
News ID: 1859482
Source: Abna24
AhlulBayt News Agency: The conduct of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the Ahlulbayt (AS) defines Islamic ethics in a scope that extends beyond worship, encompassing interaction with all creatures in the smallest matters—from observing a child's condition during prayer to emphasizing the fulfillment of animals' needs. These teachings reflect the connection between worship and moral responsibility, as well as the observance of the rights of all beings.
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