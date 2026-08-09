ABNA Team Arrives in Iraq as Scorching Temperatures Greet Pilgrims Minutes Away from Shrine of Imam Ali

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: ABNA's correspondent Ali began his report by stepping down from the bus and immediately reacting to the intense heat, with temperatures continuing to soar as the team crossed into Iraq.

He noted that it was Friday morning and highlighted the half-hour time difference between Iran and Iraq, reminding viewers of the adjustment as they continued their journey.

Ali confirmed that the team was now just minutes away from the shrine of Imam Ali (AS), who is the spiritual father of the Shia faith, and from there they would begin the final stage of their pilgrimage from Najaf to Karbala.

He promised that the ABNA team would continue to bring ground reports as they made their way toward the holy city.

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