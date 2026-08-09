ABNA Reporters Embark on Arbaeen Journey from Qom with Supreme Leader in Heart of Every Pilgrim

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: Reporting from the spiritual heart of Shia Islam in Qom, Ali confirmed that the ABNA team has officially begun its ground coverage of the Arbaeen ceremonies, which are widely regarded as one of the most significant religious gatherings for Muslims worldwide. He noted that this year’s pilgrimage is distinctly different from previous years, coming on the heels of the martyred Supreme Leader’s recent journey to Iraq, where he was warmly received by a multitude of Iraqi Shias and international devotees.

Ali highlighted a deeply ingrained cultural tradition within Shia Islam, where believers often perform acts of worship—including prayer, fasting, and pilgrimage—on behalf of others. This year, that tradition has taken on a collective national sentiment, with countless Iranian pilgrims carrying the image and prayers for their Supreme Leader as they traverse the routes leading to Najaf and Karbala.

Ali emphasized that the prevailing wish among the departing faithful is for divine protection over their new supreme leader and their nation.

With the journey officially underway, ABNA promises to deliver continuous updates from the ground, documenting the events from Qom through the borders until reaching the holy cities in Iraq.

Watch the video for the full report.

