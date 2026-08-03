Al-Abbas Hospitality Department doubles its services provided to visitors of Arbaeen

ABNA24 - The Hospitality Services Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine is doubling its services with the increasing number of visitors for the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

The head of the kitchen unit in the department, Mr. Ali Talib, said: "The department is intensifying its efforts to provide its services as the number of visitors arriving in Karbala increases. This includes serving three meals and providing cold and hot beverages around the clock."

He added that the services are provided through the main host facilities, which are located near the Bab al-Qibla of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), the al-Hawraa Zaynab (peace be upon her) Street, and the Bab Baghdad area, ensuring that the service reaches the largest possible number of visitors and keeps pace with the increasing number of arrivals to the holy city of Karbala.

These works are part of the service plan prepared by the holy shrine to serve the visitors of the Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).



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