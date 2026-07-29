Abbas Division Serves Arbaeen Pilgrims with 20,000 Daily Meals in Karbala

ABNA24 - The Abbas (peace be upon him) Division continues to provide its services to the visitors arriving in the holy city of Karbala, as part of its special service plan for the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

The procession plan includes providing more than 20,000 meals daily, distributed between breakfast, lunch, and dinner, in addition to continuing the distribution of water, tea, cold beverages, and natural juices to the visitors. It will continue to perform its service tasks until the end of the Ziyarat Arbaeen days.

In terms of logistical support, the procession produces 280 ice blocks daily, which are distributed to serve the Hussaini processions, in addition to producing more than 3,000 refreshment items daily to distribute to the visitors.



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