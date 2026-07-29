Over 24,000 Palestinians Detained Since 2023 as West Bank Crackdown Intensifies

ABNA24 - More than 3,600 Palestinians have been arrested by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, including East Al-Quds, since the start of this year, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Association.

Children and women continue to be targeted, said the association, adding “there has been an unprecedented expansion in administrative detention without charge or trial”, Al-Jazeera reported.

At the start of this month, 3,244 Palestinians were being detained, “the highest level recorded in recent years”, it said.

“The conditions of prisoners inside prisons have deteriorated with an escalation in torture, starvation, medical neglect, solitary confinement, sexual assault, and the spread of diseases, most notably scabies,” it added.

At least 1,320 Palestinians from Gaza are also being imprisoned and detained as “unlawful combatants”, said the association.

Since Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza began in October 2023, more than 24,600 Palestinians have been arrested in the West Bank, including East Al-Quds.





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