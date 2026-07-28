Arizona Senator Mark Kelly Slams Trump’s Iran War Strategy as 'Directionless and Costly'

ABNA24 - A Democratic U.S. senator from Arizona criticized President Donald Trump's handling of the military campaign against Iran, saying officials in the Trump administration are floundering over the war.

Senator Mark Kelly said in an interview that the Trump administration entered the military campaign against Iran without a clear strategic objective.

"It started as an effort to change Iran's political system, then shifted to nuclear weapons, then to ballistic missiles, and finally to the navy," Kelly said. "Trump administration officials are floundering and appear directionless when it comes to the war against Iran."

The Democratic senator also criticized the high financial cost of the military campaign, saying that Trump led the United States into the conflict at a time when many Americans were already struggling with the cost of living, and those costs continue to rise.

Describing the campaign as a disaster for the American people, Kelly said that gasoline prices in Arizona have reached $4.50 per gallon, while many residents are struggling to afford groceries and rent.

Kelly also described War Secretary Pete Hegseth as unqualified and unfit for the position, adding that U.S. ammunition stockpiles have been severely depleted and will take years to replenish.

Asked about the Pentagon's request for an additional $67 billion to continue the military campaign against Iran, Kelly said he had not yet made a final decision on the proposal. He added that the War Department's budget has more than doubled over the past five years, and in his view, that level of spending is not reasonable.



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