Yemeni Officials Warn Cancer Patients Facing Fatal Delays Under 11‑Year Saudi‑Led Blockade

ABAN24 - An 11-year Saudi-led blockade continues to undermine Yemen's healthcare system, leaving thousands of cancer patients without access to essential medicines, Yemeni health officials said.

Speaking at a press conference in Sana'a, health officials warned that severe shortages of oncology medicines, combined with restrictions affecting ports and the entry of medical supplies, are depriving cancer patients of life-saving treatment.

The officials said prolonged supply disruptions have left hospitals struggling to maintain essential cancer services, with many patients facing delays or interruptions in treatment.

They urged the international community to facilitate the entry of medicines and medical equipment, warning that conditions which would otherwise be treatable are increasingly becoming fatal due to the continuing blockade.