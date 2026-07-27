Saudi regime faces mounting economic pressure under Yemen’s maritime blockade

ABNA24 - The first days of Yemen’s maritime blockade and military operations have highlighted its ability to pressure Saudi Arabia’s economic and energy interests by disrupting shipping routes and targeting strategic infrastructure.

According to reports cited by Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen, Sanaa’s forces targeted three Saudi oil tankers over the past 48 hours for allegedly violating the blockade and prevented 16 Saudi-linked oil vessels from transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait since Monday.

The reported disruption has forced some oil tankers to seek alternative routes, increasing voyage times as well as transportation and insurance costs.

Analysts say prolonged disruptions could place additional logistical and financial pressure on Saudi oil exports.

The escalation has also extended to Saudi energy infrastructure. Reports citing satellite imagery and thermal data from NASA’s FIRMS system say fires broke out at fuel storage tanks in Jizan following reported strikes, while damage was also reported in Yanbu.

The reports suggest the strikes targeted fuel storage facilities rather than refining units, a move interpreted by some observers as signaling the capability to expand future attacks if hostilities continue.

Overall, the developments suggest that the confrontation is increasingly focused on economic and energy infrastructure, with shipping, logistics and oil facilities emerging as central elements of the conflict.

The long-term impact will depend on the duration of the escalation and the ability of both sides to sustain their respective strategies.



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