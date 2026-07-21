Mass protests erupt across Yemen in support of Armed Forces’ maritime ban on Saudi shipping

ABNA24 - Thousands of Yemenis took to the streets in mass rallies in Al-Sabeen Square in the capital Sanaa and other cities across the country on Monday evening in support for the Armed Forces’ decision to impose a ban on Saudi maritime navigation.

The protesters raised slogans in support of the move taken by the Sanaa-based forces, aimed at lifting the blockade imposed on the Yemeni people for 12 years.

They also affirmed their full readiness and state of high alert to respond to any potential military developments.

The mass demonstrations represent broad and direct public support for the Yemeni military decisions to impose ban on Saudi maritime navigation.



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