Thousands in Frankfurt Rally for Palestine, Demand End to Gaza Offensive

ABNA24 - Hundreds of pro-Palestine demonstrators marched through the streets of Frankfurt on Saturday in a massive demonstration expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people and demanding an immediate end to Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip.

The demonstration began at Frankfurt’s Opernplatz, where participants gathered before marching through the city under the slogan: “Palestine has the right to defend itself, even with stones and weapons – resistance is a right guaranteed under international law.”

Demonstrators chanted slogans in support of Palestine and condemned the Israeli occupation.

Speakers at the rally criticized the German government’s silence over the war in Gaza and its continued support for the Israeli occupation.



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