Bahraini scholar urges promotion of Martyr Leader’s ideology to world Muslim youth

ABNA24 - Prominent Bahraini scholar has emphasized the urgent necessity of elucidating the intellectual and strategic vision of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, for the younger generation of Muslims worldwide.Sheikh Abdullah al-Daqaq highlighted the late Leader’s pivotal role in reviving and developing the concept of the “Islamic Ummah.”



“The Martyr Leader consistently strove to define Islamic identity beyond geographical borders, tribal affiliations, and ethnic or national loyalties,” Sheikh al-Daqaq stated. “He persistently invited Muslims to focus on the shared religious and civilizational bonds that unite them.”



The Bahraini scholar further noted that the late Ayatollah Khamenei’s unwavering advocacy for Shia-Sunni unity, his staunch defense of oppressed nations, and his elevation of the Palestinian cause as the central pillar of Muslim solidarity transformed the “Islamic Ummah” from a mere political slogan into a comprehensive and influential discourse across the Muslim world.



Addressing the current obstacles to unity, Sheikh al-Daqaq identified sectarian and ethnic divisions—often exacerbated by political manipulation—as primary barriers.



He pointed to the “malign interference of foreign powers” and their efforts to sow discord among Islamic nations as critical factors weakening the Muslim world. Furthermore, he criticized certain governments for prioritizing narrow national interests over the supreme interests of the Islamic world, which has hindered the formation of a unified front against regional crises.



He cited the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, recent developments in Lebanon, and the recent acts of aggression by the U.S. and the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic—which resulted in the martyrdom of the Leader and numerous Iranian citizens—as poignant examples of the lack of coordination among Islamic states.

Sheikh al-Daqaq asserted that the “Resistance Discourse” has proven over the past years that nations and political movements can withstand pressure and occupation even when facing asymmetric military and economic power.



Regarding the responsibilities of the Resistance Front following the martyrdom of the Leader, he stated: “The Resistance must prioritize maintaining internal cohesion, preventing fragmentation, and adhering strictly to the guidelines of the current Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.” He added that the movement must focus on cultivating a new generation of leaders, transferring experience to the youth, and institutionalizing its core objectives.



“History proves that the continuity of any school of thought depends on its ability to build institutions and prepare future generations,” the Sheikh explained. He called for the Resistance to expand its geographical reach beyond the current regional hotspots, urging it to extend into Asia, Africa, and beyond to more effectively confront global arrogance.



In concluding his remarks, Sheikh al-Daqaq called upon thinkers and elites to move beyond “sloganeering” and instead provide authentic, logical, and analytical frameworks to introduce the Martyr Leader’s principles to today’s youth.



“Utilizing modern media and digital platforms is essential,” he noted. “By effectively communicating these concepts, we can ensure the dynamism and enduring influence of these ideas for the future.”



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