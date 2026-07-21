Sunni Scholar: Martyred Leader’s Legacy Strengthened Unity of the Islamic Ummah

ABNA24 - The Sunni Friday Prayer Leader of Shiraz, emphasizing the unity-building role of the martyred leader in the Islamic world, said: "By elucidating the teachings of the Quran and the conduct of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), he laid the groundwork for empathy among Islamic schools of thought, and his intellectual legacy can guarantee the future path of resistance and freedom-seeking."



Sheikh Abdul Wahid Khajavi, the Sunni Friday Prayer Leader of Shiraz,referring to the role of the martyred leader in strengthening the unity of the Islamic world, stated: "Ayatollah Khamenei provided valuable and lasting services to the Islamic Ummah and even to the followers of divine religions. He always emphasized unity, affection, sincerity, and cohesion among Islamic schools of thought and heavenly religions, and called people to follow God, the Holy Quran, and the conduct of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)."



He added: "Ayatollah Khamenei, inspired by the movement of Imam Hussain (AS) – which is the axis of unity of the Islamic Ummah – explained the path of resistance, steadfastness, and freedom-seeking to Muslims, and stood firm on this path to the very end."



Khajavi, in response to the question of what was the most important personality trait of the martyred leader, said: "He spared no sacrifice in defending Islam, the Quran, the revolution, and the freedom of nations. Martyrdom was one of his long-cherished aspirations, and ultimately he achieved this blessing on this very path. This steadfastness is a great lesson for all free people of the world and will remain in Islamic history."



He stated: "The people of the world will learn from this conduct and continue the path of resistance and freedom, because this path is derived from the teachings of the Quran and the school of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS)."



The Sunni Friday Prayer Leader of Shiraz, in response to the question of how the intellectual legacy of Ayatollah Khamenei can be used to guarantee the future of resistance, stated: "The best way is to continue the same path that he charted for the Islamic Ummah. The martyred leader, through his perseverance and steadfastness, showed the people the path of truth and proved that defending religion and the dignity of the Islamic Ummah requires sacrifice and selflessness."



He continued: "Drawing on the teachings of the Holy Quran, especially the verse 'And do not think of those who are killed in the way of God as dead; rather, they are alive with their Lord, receiving provision,' he believed that martyrs are alive and receive sustenance from their Lord."



In conclusion, Khajavi emphasized: "Ayatollah Khamenei not only explained this Quranic truth to the people, but also demonstrated it through his life and martyrdom. Therefore, his intellectual and practical legacy can be a guiding light for the Islamic Ummah in continuing the path of resistance, unity, and dignity."



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