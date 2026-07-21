Service Affairs Department conducting disinfection campaign inside shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Service Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine conducted a disinfection campaign inside the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The campaign was carried out by the disinfection department's staff to enhance preventive measures and maintain public cleanliness levels in line with the nature of the services provided to visitors.

The campaign included disinfecting the corridors of the holy shrine and its internal passages using approved sterilization materials; to ensure a healthy and safe environment and contribute to the safety of the visitors.



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