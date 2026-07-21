Medical Neglect and Daily Punitive Measures Target 94 Palestinian Women in Damon Prison

ABNA24 - The Asra Media Office (AMO) has reported an escalation of Israeli violations against Palestinian female detainees in Damon jail, saying punitive measures and psychological and physical abuses have become systematic, daily practices in the facility.

In renewed remarks on Monday, AMO accused the Israeli prison service and Damon jailers of using “rotating solitary confinement” against Palestinian women held in Damon jail.

“The prison administration routinely rotates between three and four female detainees in solitary confinement, almost on a weekly basis. One prisoner is taken out and another placed in her stead, a deliberate tactic designed to sustain psychological pressure and instill a constant atmosphere of anxiety and unrest within the ward,” AMO explained.

“The Israeli prison service does not inform families of solitary confinement decisions, leaving them entirely in the dark regarding the legal or detention status of their daughters. Families receive information only through testimonies from released prisoners or during lawyers’ visits,” AMO added.

AMO highlighted that about 94 Palestinian women in Damon jail face subhuman conditions, including overcrowding, humidity, and food shortages, adding that surveillance cameras also invade their privacy, compelling them to wear the hijab at all times.

AMO warned that deliberate medical neglect poses serious risks to sick female detainees, citing prisoner Abeer Awda, held since March, who has lost nearly 20 kilograms after being denied her medication and prescribed diet.

Awda, who previously underwent surgeries to remove parts of her esophagus and intestines, now suffers from stomach masses. Despite her fragile health, she was beaten in the head by Israeli jailers.

The Israeli occupation authority also extended her administrative detention twice and refused appeals for her release, according to AMO.

AMO urged international human rights organizations to take urgent action to put an end to Israel’s crimes and violations against female detainees in Damon jail.



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