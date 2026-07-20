Gaza Media Office Says Israel Committed 3,795 Ceasefire Violations, Leaving Over 1,100 Palestinians Martyred

ABNA24 - Gaza’s Government Media Office said Sunday that Israeli occupation forces have committed 3,795 violations of the ceasefire agreement as of the 280th day since it took effect.

According to the office, the violations have resulted in the killing of 1,168 Palestinians, the injury of 3,734 others, and the detention of 149 people during the same period.

In a report, the office said only 59,613 humanitarian aid trucks have entered the Gaza Strip, out of the 168,000 trucks that were expected to arrive by this point under the agreement, representing a compliance rate of 35%.

The report also said Israeli occupation authorities have allowed only 9,268 travelers to leave Gaza through the Rafah border crossing, compared with 24,600 travelers who were expected to be permitted to cross since the crossing was scheduled to reopen under the ceasefire agreement. This represents a compliance rate of 37%.

The Government Media Office condemned Israeli policies targeting the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, holding the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the deteriorating humanitarian situation and the continued killing of Palestinians.

It called on the mediators and guarantors of the ceasefire agreement to take action to compel Israeli occupation authorities to implement all provisions of the agreement and put an end to the ongoing Israeli violations.



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