Skardu Seminary Holds Quran Recitation and Memorial for Martyred Leader

ABNA24 - A Quran recitation program and a dignified, spiritually uplifting memorial gathering were held at Jamiatul Najaf Skardu, Pakistan, to convey Isal-e-Thawab (dedication of spiritual reward) for the Martyred Leader. The event was attended by distinguished scholars, faculty members of Jamiatul Najaf, seminary students, and people from various walks of life.

The condolence reference began with the collective recitation of Surah Yaseen, led by Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Al-Hussaini, a teacher at Jamiatul Najaf, along with all participants. This was followed by prayers for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and for the dignity and prosperity of the Muslim Ummah.

Addressing the gathering, the guest scholar Sheikh Nisar Amili referred to the recent developments in Iran and said that Allama Sheikh Noori and his team represented Baltistan in an exemplary manner in Iran, which is a source of pride and honor for the people of Baltistan.

He further stated that being turbaned by the blessed hands of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and receiving a turban and handkerchief from him were great spiritual blessings. However, people often realize the true value of such blessings only after they are no longer with them.



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