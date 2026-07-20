Mourning processions commemorate fourth day of Safar at Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas Shrine (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The mourning processions commemorated the fourth day of Safar at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), recalling the tragic event of Ashura, in coordination with the Department of Hussaini Rituals and Processions at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine.

The roads leading to the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them), as well as the entrances to the old city, witness the arrival of the Hussaini processions to commemorate this painful tragedy.

The Rituals Department has prepared a special plan to organize the smooth movement of the Hussaini processions during the month of Safar, which includes defining specific routes for each procession, helping to avoid overlap between the Hussaini processions and the movement of visitors.

The processions set off from various parts of the holy city of Karbala and the Iraqi provinces, carrying black mourning banners and chanting the slogans and elegies that embody the sacrifices of Imam al-Hussayn, his family (peace be upon them), and his companions.



/129