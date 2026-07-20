Former Israeli War Minister Ya’alon Admits Anti‑Iran Operation Failed to Meet All Objectives

ABNA24 - Moshe Ya’alon, the former war minister of the Israeli regime, acknowledged that the military operation against Iran failed to achieve any of its stated objectives.

Ya’alon admitted that the military campaign against Iran had not accomplished any of the goals that had been set and said that the United States now holds Tel Aviv responsible for the failure.

Ya’alon stated: “I think we got ourselves into trouble, and the worst part is that the United States is blaming us. We launched the operation with three objectives: overthrowing Iran’s political system, destroying its nuclear program, and damaging its missile project, but none of these goals were achieved in the war against Iran.”



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