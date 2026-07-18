Palestinian Teen Dies from Wounds After Israeli Raid on al‑Mughayir

ABNA24 - A Palestinian teenager died early Saturday from wounds sustained by Israeli gunfire in the village of al‑Mughayir, northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

Local sources reported that 17-year-old Fadi an‑Nasan was martyred this morning after succumbing to severe injuries sustained about a week ago. He was shot in the thigh with an explosive bullet when the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) stormed his village during a settler attack.

On July 11, Israeli forces and settlers attacked the home of Mohamed Abu Aliya in the village of al‑Mughayir. During the raid, the teenager Fadi was shot in the thigh with live explosive ammunition, leaving him critically wounded.

Two other residents were also injured by rubber bullets, while a 10‑year‑old child was struck in the head by a stun grenade at the time.

Al‑Mughayir and nearby villages continue to endure frequent settler attacks and almost daily raids by Israeli forces.



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