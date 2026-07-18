Women’s Religious Guidance Division of Al-Abbas Shrine Sets Coordinated Plan for Arbaeen Services

ABNA24 - The Women's Religious Guidance Division, affiliated with the Office of the Senior Official for Women's Affairs at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, held a coordination meeting for its staff in preparation for implementing its plan to provide religious and guidance services to female visitors during the blessed Ziyarat Arbaeen.

The head of the department, Ms. Adhra Al-Shami, said that the meeting was dedicated to finalizing the organizational plan and distributing the staff to various service locations, ensuring smooth operations and meeting the needs of the visitors throughout the days of the Ziyarat.

She added that the plan included distributing the preachers and referendum guides to several service sites, including the Al-Alqami Complex, the Sheikh Al-Kulayni Complex, and the Umm al-Baneen (peace be upon her) procession at the Al-Ameed University, in addition to organizing work at the Maqam of Imam Al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance), according to the requirements of each site and the nature of the services provided.

Al-Shami indicated that the meeting discussed the mechanism for providing logistical needs for the informants, which contributes to creating a suitable work environment that enables them to perform their tasks smoothly and efficiently throughout the days of the Ziyarat.

She emphasized the importance of enhancing the outreach aspect in various service locations, through delivering lectures, answering religious questions, and clarifying the jurisprudential rulings needed by the visitors, in addition to holding Quranic gatherings, in line with the department's mission to spread religious awareness and establish Islamic culture during the major Ziyarat.

She indicated that the meeting also included discussions on the proposals submitted by the staff, the completion of preparations for providing work supplies, as well as the preparation of awareness programs, lectures, and activities dedicated to the female visitors, which contribute to enhancing the level of religious and guidance services provided during the blessed Ziyarat Arbaeen.

The Women's Religious Guidance Division holds a meeting to coordinate its plan for the Ziyarat Arbaeen.



/129



