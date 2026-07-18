AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The recent decision by the United States to defend Argentina in the dispute over the display of the “Malvinas are Argentine” banner following Argentina’s victory over England has drawn attention from some political observers.

The US position came at a time when Argentina, alongside the United States and Israel, voted against a United Nations General Assembly resolution related to the review of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy. The coincidence of these developments has sparked speculation about closer political coordination between Washington and Buenos Aires.

Some analysts believe that under President Javier Milei, Argentina has sought to strengthen its relations with the United States and its allies, particularly Israel. The shift in Argentina’s foreign policy during Milei’s presidency — including its positions on issues related to the Middle East, the United Nations, and relations with global powers — has been viewed by many observers as a departure from the country’s traditional diplomatic approach.

In this context, some political analysts have raised the question of whether Washington’s support for Argentina’s position on the Malvinas issue was merely a response to a sporting and historical dispute, or whether it could be seen as part of a broader political relationship between the two countries.

The Malvinas (Falkland Islands) dispute remains one of the most sensitive historical issues between Argentina and Britain. Argentina claims the islands as part of its territory, while Britain maintains its sovereignty over them. Displays of Malvinas-related slogans during sporting events, especially in matches involving England, have frequently generated political reactions.

According to some analysts, the US defence of Argentina on this issue could indicate Washington’s interest in strengthening ties with the Milei government, which has adopted positions closer to US and Israeli policies on several international issues, including foreign relations and matters discussed at global forums.

The timing of this development alongside the joint vote by the United States, Israel and Argentina against the UN resolution on the review of the global counter-terrorism strategy has led some media outlets and observers to suggest the possibility of broader political coordination among the three countries. Supporters of this view argue that Washington may be offering political backing to Buenos Aires in recognition of Argentina’s increasing alignment with US positions in international institutions.

However, the connection between these two events remains within the realm of political analysis and speculation. Those who support this interpretation see it as a sign of a closer strategic alignment between Washington and Buenos Aires, while critics argue that the two issues are separate in nature and that no direct cause-and-effect relationship should be assumed without concrete evidence.

Nevertheless, the coincidence of these developments has once again drawn attention to the transformation of Argentina’s foreign policy and the growing role of its relations with the United States and Israel in shaping its positions on international platforms.