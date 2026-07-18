Video: Strong Iran; A Strategy for Immunity from Greed of Enemies

AhlulBayt News Agency: The martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, emphasizing the necessity of comprehensive empowerment of the country, considered progress in the fields of economy, science, technology, and defense as prerequisites for maintaining independence and national security. He explicitly stated that the Islamic Republic is not dependent on individuals, but is founded upon the will and presence of the people; therefore, despite the passage of generations and changes in faces, this system will endure with the support of the Iranian nation.