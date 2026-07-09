Iran Summons British Ambassador Over UK Officials' Baseless Claims Against Tehran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned Britain’s ambassador to Tehran over UK officials’ baseless claims against the Islamic Republic, calling on London to stop hosting and supporting terrorist TV channels.

The envoy was summoned by Alireza Yousefi, director-general for Western Europe at the ministry, on Thursday, and formally notified of Iran’s protest over the British government’s inappropriate approach toward the Iranian nation.

The development took place two days after Britain summoned Iran's chargé d’affaires to London, after two Romanian nationals were given jail sentences over the stabbing of a journalist working for "Iran International," a UK-based anti-Iranian television network.

Following the ruling, the British Foreign Office alleged that the attack was carried out “in the interests of, and on behalf of, the Iranian state," claiming that "Iran’s actions attempt to undermine UK sovereignty and security.”

“Such accusations are nothing more than a blame game while evading accountability for destructive conducts inconsistent with international law, particularly among them collaboration with the United States and the Israeli regime in committing grave crimes and destabilizing the West Asia region, as well as the hosting of anti-Iranian terrorist networks,” Yousefi said.

He also advised “the British government to—instead of leveling ludicrous and fabricated accusations against Iran—rectify its conduct toward the Iranian nation, cease hosting and supporting terrorist and violent networks and individuals, and abandon its all-out backing of the apartheid, genocidal, and terrorist Israeli regime, which poses the greatest security threat to global peace and security.”

“The United Kingdom's continued hosting of terrorist networks, which are funded and guided by the fake, apartheid Israeli regime and tasked with inciting violence and terror, constitutes a violation of the UK's international legal obligations to refrain from supporting terrorism and must be halted immediately,” he added.

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