Ayatollah Faqihi: Iraq’s Million‑Strong Funeral Presence Sent a Clear Message to the World

According to the AhlulBayt (AS) News Agency — ABNA — the esteemed jurist, Ayatollah Haj Sheikh Mohsen Faqihi (may his shadow endure), in a message addressed to the great nation of Iraq, expressed appreciation and gratitude for their unparalleled presence in the funeral of the pure and noble body of Grand Ayatollah Martyr Khamenei (may his soul be sanctified). The Persian translation of the message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate. God the Wise said: ‘Indeed, those who believe and do righteous deeds — the Most Merciful will appoint for them love in the hearts of the people.’

O great and noble nation of Iraq — the nation of faith, loyalty, and chivalry, May God’s peace and mercy be upon you.

God Almighty granted me the honor of being among you and present at the magnificent funeral of that martyred Leader — the one who, in the conscience of the Ummah, was a symbol of jihad, steadfastness, and freedom.

O dear people of Iraq! Once again, you proved that you are loyal to the people of truth, and that when you stand beside the oppressed, you are in fact standing beside a divine principle deeply rooted in your souls. Your magnificent funeral procession for that great mujahid was a clear image of Islamic unity and a living embodiment of brotherhood in faith — a brotherhood that gathers the people of belief around the axis of truth and justice, beyond borders and ethnicities.

This massive, million‑strong presence — in which all segments of the Iraqi nation participated, from scholars and seminary elites to tribal leaders, brave youth, and patient women — sent a clear message to the world: Iraq is the land of loyalty, and its people never forget anyone who raised the banner of dignity and freedom and stood beside them.

From the depths of my heart, I express gratitude to the supreme Shia religious authority in Najaf al‑Ashraf — which has always been and remains the firm pillar of security and guidance for the Ummah — and to the great seminary of Najaf, and to all political and national groups who played a role in this historic funeral. May God grant them the best of rewards for this noble stance.

This great funeral also showed that if conditions were available in other Islamic countries — such as India, Pakistan, and others — millions more would have attended to bid farewell to this great martyr; for the spirit of freedom and independence represented by the martyred Leader is a spirit beyond borders, one that speaks to the heart of every free human being in the world.

I ask God Almighty to make this great event a beginning of goodness, unity, and honor for the Islamic Ummah; to increase day by day the dignity, strength, and stability of Iraq and Iran; to protect the nations of both countries from all harm; and to grant all Muslims a future worthy of their sacrifices, patience, and steadfastness. All praise belongs to God, Lord of the worlds. Peace and God’s mercy and blessings be upon you all.

Mohsen Faqihi 24 Muharram 1448”**



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