Imanipour: Funeral of Martyr Leader Was a National Referendum and a Civilization‑Shaping Event

According to the AhlulBayt (AS) News Agency — ABNA — the ‘Speak about Iran’ gathering was hosted by Hujjat al‑Islam Mohammad‑Mehdi Imanipour, President of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, with the participation of 100 influential social figures (influencers) and media activists from 27 countries.

At the beginning, Imanipour stated that the Iranian nation will never forget the expressions of sympathy shown during difficult times, adding: ‘The fact that free‑spirited individuals like you exist and speak the truth is a service to the world, and your work is valuable.’

Referring to the funeral of the martyred Leader of the Revolution, he said: ‘In my view, this ceremony will play a role in shaping the future of the world, and its effects will be seen in the future of the region and the world.’

The President of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization continued: ‘America’s war with us was not over nuclear issues, proxies, or human rights. The Americans’ war with Iran is over culture, and we are engaged in a civilizational struggle with America. They are worried that Iran will challenge the American liberal‑democracy system.’

Imanipour, noting that Iran is facing media terrorism, said: ‘We are constantly subjected to media distortion. We must not allow the genuine hatred that has formed toward the Zionist regime to be forgotten.’

Referring to the funeral ceremony of the martyred Leader, he said: ‘This funeral was a referendum. The martyred Imam created a school of thought that is dangerous for hegemonic powers, and they seek to destroy it. The fact that millions of Iranians participated means that the people have once again voted for the Islamic Republic of Iran.’

The President added: ‘Today you witnessed the truth with your own eyes. The slogan of this funeral was “One must rise.” It means that merely speaking is not enough — one must rise against the enemies. Today our struggle is the struggle of truth against falsehood. An Iranian never accepts threats and never bows. Iranians do not fear threats; they turn threats into opportunities.’

He continued: ‘The blood of our martyred Imam will certainly create a new opportunity for the Iranian nation. We seek a civilization whose origin will be the East, accompanied by religious teachings. We value dialogue with religions.’”**