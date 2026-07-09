Video: Plane Carrying Martyr Leader Arrives in Mashhad; Funeral Rescheduled to 14:00

“Arrival of the plane carrying the body of the martyred Leader in Mashhad; The airplane carrying the pure body of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution and his family arrived at Shahid Hasheminejad Airport in Mashhad. According to the Martyr Leader’s funeral committee, due to the unprecedented reception of the Iraqi people for the pure body of the martyred Imam, the arrival of the pure bodies in Mashhad has been delayed, and the funeral ceremony in Mashhad will be held at 14:00 today.”