B’Tselem: Israeli Forces Killed 54 Palestinian Minors in West Bank During 2025

ABNA24 - Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem has documented the killing of 54 Palestinian children and teenagers by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank during 2025.

In a report published Monday, the organization said that most of the children were killed in circumstances where they posed no immediate threat, adding that Israeli authorities continue to withhold the bodies of several of them.

According to the report, 21 of the 54 children were killed despite not taking part in any confrontations. Another 13 were killed after allegedly throwing stones at Israeli forces or roads, although no Israeli soldiers were reported injured in those incidents.

B’Tselem said 47 children were killed by live ammunition, while seven were killed in Israeli airstrikes.

The report also found that 11 children were shot by Israeli forces from ambush positions, while nine minors, including two girls, were killed during military raids on Palestinian towns where no arrests or clashes were taking place.

It added that some children were killed inside or near their homes, while others were shot while passing through the area or while at work.

According to the report, four minors were killed during arrest operations, while seven others were killed in airstrikes, including four who were in the courtyards of their homes or on the street.

The organization also said two other teenage boys were killed after being suspected of carrying out attacks against Israeli forces.

B’Tselem reported that Israeli forces obstructed or prevented medical teams and civilians from reaching 13 of the children, representing roughly one-quarter of all cases.

In at least nine incidents, soldiers reportedly fired into the air or toward paramedics and family members to prevent them from reaching the wounded. In some cases, Israeli forces also prevented the injured from being transported to hospitals, and it remains unclear whether they received any medical treatment before they died.

The organization said that, as of June 29, 2026, Israeli authorities continue to withhold the bodies of 18 of the 54 children killed during 2025.

B’Tselem said the practice violates international law and deprives families of the right to bury their children and mourn them, compounding their suffering



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