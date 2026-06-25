Video: Hazrat Zainab's (s.a.) reaction upon seeing her brother's holy body

After the martyrdom of the Imam Hussain (a.s.) , Hazrat Zaynab (SA) rushed to the slaughterhouse ahead of the people of the holy shrine. Upon seeing her brother's body covered in blood and torn to pieces, without uttering a word of complaint, she addressed the Holy Prophet (pbuh) and said: "O Messenger of Allah... this is your Hussain, covered in blood and his limbs are torn to pieces." Then, with utmost submission to the Divine Providence, she offered: "O Allah, accept this sacrifice from the family of Muhammad (SAW)."