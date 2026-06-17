Human rights center condemns Israeli court rejection of Dr. Abu Safiya’s appeal against his detention

ABNA24 - The Palestinian Center for the Defense of Prisoners condemned the Israeli Supreme Court’s decision to reject the appeal regarding the detention of Dr. Hossam Abu Safiya, ruling to continue his imprisonment under what is known as the “Unlawful Combatant Law,” without filing specific charges or presenting an indictment.

The center stressed that the decision constitutes a clear violation of international humanitarian law, particularly the Geneva Conventions, which stipulate the protection of medical staff during armed conflicts and prohibit targeting or arbitrarily detaining them for carrying out their professional and humanitarian duties.

It noted that Abu Safiya remains held in solitary confinement inside Nafha Prison under harsh and degrading conditions, deprived of necessary medical treatment and basic rights guaranteed to detainees, raising serious concerns about his health and humanitarian situation.

The center held the Israeli authorities fully responsible for his life and safety, demanding his immediate release, access to medical care, and an end to the policy of arbitrary detention against medical and humanitarian personnel.

It called on international human rights institutions, foremost among them the International Committee of the Red Cross, the World Health Organization, and UN special rapporteurs, to urgently intervene and exert pressure to end his detention and ensure respect for the legal protections afforded to medical staff under international law.

Israeli occupation forces had arrested Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, on December 27, 2024, after storming the hospital, and his detention was extended several times during 2025, including a six month extension in October of that year.

In February 2025, Abu Safiya appeared for the first time in a video broadcast by Israeli media, shackled inside prison, sparking widespread criticism and human rights condemnation. He was again seen during a court session on June 10 this year. Both his feet and hands were shackled with traces of torture apparent on his face. He also appeared exhausted and emaciated.

Palestinian data indicates that Abu Safiya is one of 737 medical personnel detained by Israel since the start of the war on Gaza, including doctors, paramedics, and nurses.



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