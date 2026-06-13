Washing, Cleaning surroundings of Al-Abbas Holy Shrine in preparation for month of Muharram (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The staff of the Service Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine have begun a campaign to wash and clean the surroundings of the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

These efforts were part of the early preparations and service plans for the month of Muharram, 1448 AH, to welcome visitors in the best possible manner.

The campaign included washing and cleaning the areas surrounding the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) to provide a suitable environment for the visitors.

These works are part of the service programs implemented by the department to provide the best services to the visitors who flock to the holy city of Karbala to perform the Ziyarat rituals.



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