  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Guterres: 136 UN Personnel Killed in 2025, Including 80 UNRWA Staff in Gaza

10 June 2026 - 09:07
News ID: 1825114
Guterres: 136 UN Personnel Killed in 2025, Including 80 UNRWA Staff in Gaza

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Monday that 136 UN personnel were killed while carrying out their duties last year, including 80 staff members in the Gaza Strip.

ABNA24 - UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Monday that 136 UN personnel were killed while carrying out their duties last year, including 80 staff members in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking during a memorial ceremony for UN personnel killed in 2025, Guterres said the victims came from 32 countries and included 97 civilian staff members and 39 peacekeepers.

He added that 80 of those killed had worked for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza.

Guterres affirmed that the number of UN staff killed in Gaza exceeded the organization’s losses in any other conflict or disaster in its history.

Some staff members were killed alongside their families in their homes or shelters, while others were killed while serving in offices, shelters and the communities they supported, he added.

Guterres stressed that attacks on UN personnel, peacekeepers and humanitarian workers violate international law.

A ceasefire was announced in Gaza in October 2025 after two years of Israel’s genocide, which left massive destruction across the enclave, including damage to 90% of civilian infrastructure.

The UN estimates that rebuilding Gaza could cost around $70 billion.

/129

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha