Qalibaf Warns Iran Will “Switch Languages” if U.S. and Israel Breach Ceasefire

ABNA24 - Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf says Iran prefers to use diplomacy to put an end to the US-Israeli aggression against the country, although he warns that other options are on the table to deal with the aggressors.

In a Tuesday post on his X account, Qalibaf hinted that Iran would be ready to use the language of force to deal with the US and the Israeli regime if they choose to breach their commitments under a ceasefire announced in early April.

“We prefer the language of diplomacy, but we speak other languages far more fluently. Break your commitments, and we'll switch to what we speak best,” he said.

The post came less than two days after Iran carried out extensive missile attacks on targets inside the Israeli-occupied territories in response to the Israeli regime’s violation of the terms of the ceasefire by attacking Iran’s allied resistance forces in Lebanon.

Iranian attacks stopped after Israel halted its attacks on the Lebanese capital, Beirut, under apparent pressure from the US and amid fears that Iran could escalate its reprisal operations.

Qalibaf said in his post that the US and Israel would be to blame for a potential flare-up in the confrontation with Iran solely because they have decided to breach the ceasefire.

“You ride the horse you saddled!” he said in the post.

The parliament speaker has led Iran’s diplomatic efforts aimed at putting a permanent end to the US-Israeli aggression and was in charge of a high-profile Iranian delegation that met with US representatives in Islamabad days after the ceasefire was announced by Pakistan on April 8.



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