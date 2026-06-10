Terrorist Trump Claims Iran Shot Down US Apache Helicopter Over Strait of Hormuz

ABNA24 - US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran downed an Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, declaring a response.

In a post on truth Social, Trump wrote that "I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."



