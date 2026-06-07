Video: Solemn Plea of Ghadir; A Chapter from Rightfulness of Amir al-Mu'minin (a.s.)

AhlulBayt News Agency: Munashadah (solemn adjuration) at Ghadir is one of the methods of argumentation in Islamic history, through which the witnesses at public gatherings were sworn by God to affirm the event of Ghadir and the rightfulness of the wilayah (divine guardianship) of Amir al-Mu'minin Ali (AS). This method—particularly evident in the conduct of Imam Ali (AS) and other great figures—served as a means to elicit acknowledgment from witnesses and to remind them of a historical and doctrinal truth.