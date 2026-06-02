Al‑Abbas Shrine’s Green Belt Division Treats 180 Cases During Eid al‑Adha

ABAN24 - - The First Southern Green Belt Division of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine confirmed that its medical unit treated approximately 180 cases during the days of Eid al-Adha.

The head of the first aid unit in the department, nurse Mustafa Awad, said: "The medical department provides emergency, nursing, therapeutic, and consultative services to families arriving at the recreational oases in the belt, in addition to the employes working in the department."

He added that "the department includes medical, nursing, and emergency staff, among them an emergency team deployed in the Green Belt oases, equipped with all the necessary first aid supplies and experienced in handling various health cases, having treated around 180 cases during the days of Eid al-Adha."

Awad explained that "the department is equipped with comprehensive medical devices, first aid supplies, and necessary treatments, in addition to a fully equipped ambulance, to ensure a quick response to emergencies."

He explained that "the services provided are divided into two axes: the first is basic therapeutic for simple cases, and the second is emergency for wounds, fractures, and others," pointing out that "moderate and emergency cases are transported by ambulance to the nearest hospital in coordination with health authorities."



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