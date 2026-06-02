Hezbollah Islamic Resistance Ops. Room: Israeli Forces Struggle to Hold Positions Around Al-Shaqif Castle

The Islamic Resistance Operations Room said that despite an intensive military campaign and a heavily publicized photo operation, the “Israeli” army failed to achieve its objective at the historic Al-Shaqif [Beaufort] Castle.

The Resistance fighters continue to engage enemy forces in a battle of attrition around the site.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

As the videos released by the Islamic Resistance continue to leave a profound impact on settlers inside the occupation entity, exposing the reality of the battlefield and the losses suffered by the enemy army, the “Israeli” military has been desperately searching for an image it could market as a decisive victory in an attempt to reassure the settlers of the north. For that purpose, it turned its attention to the historic Al-Shaqif [Beaufort] Castle in southern Lebanon, located just four kilometers from the Lebanese-Palestinian border.

Over the course of more than five days, the “Israeli” enemy launched a series of intense airstrikes and heavy artillery attacks against Yohmor Al-Shaqif and the surrounding villages in an effort to seize the area and occupy the castle. However, as soon as its forces advanced toward the southern outskirts of the village, they encountered fierce resistance and sustained fire from the Islamic Resistance fighters, preventing them from reaching their objective. Unable to advance through that axis, the enemy resorted to approaching from the eastern side of the village, where the rugged terrain provided more concealment.

At sunset on Saturday, May 30, 2026, an “Israeli” infantry unit infiltrated the eastern side of Al-Shaqif [Beaufort] Castle under the cover of a dense smoke screen, using concealed routes that were out of sight. The force reached the castle and took a number of photographs, which the enemy quickly circulated on Sunday morning while claiming it had captured the site, despite the fact that the castle contained no military presence belonging to the Resistance.

Since dawn yesterday [Sunday] and up to the moment of issuing this statement, the enemy has faced considerable difficulty in establishing a stable presence around the castle. Its forces remain concentrated near the rest area located below the fortress itself.

The Islamic Resistance is currently waging a battle of attrition against the “Israeli” forces operating in the area, and the footage that will be released in the coming period will demonstrate the reality of the situation on the ground.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}



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