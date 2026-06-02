Israeli Drone Strike Kills Young Palestinian in Central Gaza’s al‑Bureij Camp

ABNA24 - A Palestinian was martyred and another one was wounded on Monday following an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza, amid ongoing ceasefire violations in different areas of the coastal enclave.

According to media sources, a young man identified as Yousef Ramadan was martyred and another one was injured when an Israeli drone bombed a bicycle in al‑Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Meanwhile, local sources reported that Israeli artillery shelled areas northeast of al‑Bureij camp, sparking panic among residents.

Israeli forces also detonated buildings and homes northeast of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, with successive explosions heard in the area.

Additionally, Israeli armored vehicles opened heavy fire towards the northeastern areas of Beit Lahia town in northern Gaza, with no reported casualties.



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