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Palestinian Martyred From Airstrike Wounds as Drone Attack Injures Several in Central Gaza

1 June 2026 - 10:17
News ID: 1821121
Source: Palestine Media
Palestinian Martyred From Airstrike Wounds as Drone Attack Injures Several in Central Gaza

A Palestinian citizen succumbed to wounds sustained in an Israeli airstrike, while several others were injured in a drone attack in the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

ABNA24 - A Palestinian citizen succumbed to wounds sustained in an Israeli airstrike, while several others were injured in a drone attack in the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

According to media sources, a citizen identified as Saeed Shammali was martyred after succumbing to wounds sustained in a recent Israeli airstrike near the Firas market in central Gaza City.

In a separate incident, several civilians were injured in a drone strike in al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Meanwhile, local sources reported that Israeli forces detonated buildings and structures east of Gaza City, amid artillery shelling in the eastern areas of the city’s az-Zeitoun neighborhood.

Israeli gunboats also opened fire towards the coast of Gaza City and Khan Yunis, while military vehicles fired shots towards the eastern and central parts of Khan Yunis.

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