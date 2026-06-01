Al‑Aqsa Hospital Warns of System Collapse After Fourth Generator Fails

ABNA24 - Shuhada Al-Aqsa Hospital, the sole government facility serving central Gaza, has warned that its healthcare system is nearing collapse after the failure of a fourth electricity generator, placing hundreds of patients and wounded people at grave risk.

In an urgent statement on Sunday, the hospital administration said the electricity crisis has entered a “very dangerous phase,” warning that repeated breakdown of power generators could lead to a catastrophic halt to life‑saving medical services.

According to officials from the hospital, the remaining generators suffer from severe wear and tear after operating continuously for more than three years under extraordinary conditions imposed by Israel’s war and blockade on the Gaza Strip.

Despite repeated engineering and technical interventions, hospital officials affirmed the generators can no longer meet the daily demands of critical departments, leaving the facility unable to sustain essential care.



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