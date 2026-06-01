Israeli Attacks Continue for 234th Day as Airstrikes Kill Two Palestinians in Gaza

ABNA24 - Israeli forces continued violating the Gaza ceasefire agreement for the 234th consecutive day through artillery shelling, gunfire, and demolition operations across eastern Gaza.

A Palestinian was killed and several others injured on Sunday evening after an Israeli Apache helicopter targeted a group of civilians inside the grounds of Gaza City’s fishing port on the Mediterranean coast.

Medical sources said one body and several wounded civilians were brought to Al-Shifa Hospital following the attack.

Earlier in the day, Saeed Fayez Shamali died from wounds he had sustained in a previous Israeli strike near Firas Market in central Gaza City.

Several other Palestinians were injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting the Block 9 area of Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

A local source reported that Israeli forces also carried out demolition operations east of Gaza City, while renewed artillery shelling targeted areas east of the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood in the city’s southeast.

Israeli naval vessels opened fire off the coasts of Gaza City and Khan Yunis, accompanied by the firing of illumination flares.

Meanwhile, Israeli military vehicles opened fire in eastern and central Khan Yunis.

According to the latest figures from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the number of Palestinians killed since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, 2025 has risen to 929, with 2,811 injured and 781 bodies recovered from various parts of the Gaza Strip.

Since the start of the Israeli assault on Gaza on October 7, 2023, the cumulative death toll has reached 72,938 Palestinians, while the number of injured has climbed to 172,919. The ministry noted that 112 previously undocumented deaths were recently added to the official toll after their information was verified and approved by the Martyrs Verification Committee.



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