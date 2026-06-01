Palestinian Martyred After Alleged Ramming Incident at Gush Etzion Junction

ABNA24 - A Palestinian was martyred after he allegedly carried out a vehicle-ramming attack on Sunday evening at the Gush Etzion junction south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank. Four Jewish settlers were wounded in the alleged attack.

Israeli media reported that the attack left several settlers injured, including two in serious condition. Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said at least four settlers were wounded and transferred to hospitals for treatment.

According to Israeli reports, emergency crews received the first alert at 8:08 p.m. local time and provided initial medical assistance at the scene before evacuating the injured.

Yaron Rosenthal, head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, said the driver attempted to ram into a group of settlers with his car before Israeli forces opened fire and killed him.

Israeli media later identified the driver as a 30-year-old resident of al-Khalil.

Subsequently, the Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority informed the Palestinian Ministry of Health that Amjad Jawad Abdel Fattah Al-Natsheh, 30, had been killed by Israeli forces at the Etzion junction south of Bethlehem. Israeli authorities continue to withhold his body.

The incident comes amid ongoing Israeli military escalation across the occupied West Bank, alongside tightened security measures and the closure of dozens of checkpoints and gates, particularly in the southern West Bank.

Since the outbreak of the genocidal war on Gaza, Israeli forces have intensified military raids, arrests, and operations throughout West Bank cities and towns, while military checkpoints have become permanent bottlenecks restricting Palestinian movement.

The al-Khalil area in particular has experienced repeated closures of major and secondary roads, as well as heightened restrictions around Bethlehem and the Gush Etzion settlement bloc, further disrupting daily life and mobility for Palestinian residents.



/129