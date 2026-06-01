Gaza Death Toll Rises to 72,939 as Health Ministry Reports New Casualties

ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 72,939 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Sunday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 172,927 people.

In its daily report, the health ministry said that hospitals received one civilian body and eight wounded people over the past 24 hours, adding that another person succumbed to earlier injuries.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 930 Palestinians have been killed, and 2,819 others have been injured.



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