Washing campaign at Qibla Gate of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas Shrine and its surroundings (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Service Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine carried out a washing and cleaning campaign on Qibla Gate Street and its surroundings at the shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

This came as part of his continuous efforts to maintain the cleanliness of the place and create a suitable atmosphere for visitors.

The campaign included washing the floors, corridors, and surrounding squares, in addition to removing waste and cleaning various service sites, using the department's machinery and equipment.

These works are part of the service program implemented by the department's staff around the clock, aiming to provide a clean and comfortable environment for visitors.



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