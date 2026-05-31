Gaza Death Toll Rises to 72,938 as Israeli Attacks Continue Despite Ceasefire

ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 72,938 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Saturday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 172,919 people.

In its daily report, the health ministry said that hospitals received six civilian bodies and 25 wounded people over the past 48 hours, adding that another person succumbed to earlier injuries.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 929 Palestinians have been killed, and 2,811 others have been injured.



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