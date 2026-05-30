PGSA Rejects U.S. Sanctions, Says Washington Cannot Control Strait of Hormuz

ABNA24 - The Iranian authority controlling the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf has condemned the United States' sanctions targeting the body, while asserting that such coercive measures would not help Washington gain control of the strategic waterway.

The Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) issued the remarks in a statement on Friday, three days after the US Treasury Department announced sanctions on the newly established body that manages requests for passage through the corridor.

"You failed to gain control over the Strait of Hormuz either on the ground or through diplomacy," the statement read, referring to the US's failure to reopen the strait either through military pressure or by trying to dictate the conditions of managing the chokepoint during negotiations.

"And you will not achieve it through sanctions either," the authority noted.

Iran shut down the strategic corridor to enemies and their allies in retaliation for the United States' and the Israeli regime's latest bout of unprovoked aggression against the country.

It began applying far stricter controls after US President Donald Trump announced continuation of an illegal naval blockade of Iranian vessels and ports on April 13 in violation of the terms of a ceasefire he had unilaterally announced earlier that month.

Amid the developments, Iran introduced the PGSA as a new institutional mechanism to regulate and oversee vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Still commenting on the sanctions, the PGSA said it "considers being sanctioned by a country whose president boasts about piracy to be a sign of its positive performance."

After trying to enforce the blockade, Trump boasted about the US Navy's acting "like pirates" in trying to implement it.

The management body, meanwhile, underlined that, despite the provocative American efforts targeting the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, it continues uninterruptedly to review and issue passage permits for non-hostile vessels in line with facilitating maritime transit.

"Statistics from the first month of PGSA’s activities will be released soon," the statement concluded.



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