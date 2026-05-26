Martyr Leader’s books top Tehran International Book Fair’s best-seller list

ABNA24 - Four books by the Martyr Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei are among the top five best-selling books at this year’s edition of the Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF), which wrapped up on Monday.

Based on the statistics, of the five titles topping the best-seller list at the TIBF, which was held online, four belong to the Islamic Revolution Publications, including “Blood of the Heart That Turned into Ruby,” “Agha's Narrative,” “In the Embrace of the Nile,” and “The Geometry of Battle,” ILNA reported.

Also known as “Cell No. 14,” “Blood of the Heart That Turned into Ruby” covers the first half of the life of Ayatollah Khamenei, from his early childhood all the way to the 1979 Islamic Revolution that brought the monarchical regime to an end in Iran.

In his book, the author skillfully transports readers to a tangible and realized space through simple yet comprehensive literature. The book's narrative is devoid of imposing or imaginative elements, resulting in a striking sense of concreteness and realization.

It is a remarkable saga of a young cleric blessed with an indomitable spirit who fights a dictatorial regime with his sermons and speeches as well as with his organizational abilities. He never loses hope despite being sent to prison and exile, and finally emerges victorious against all odds.

The book serves as a source of inspiration to all activists around the globe who are trying to bring about social and political change.

It also contains unpublished photos of the Leader, his father, and his children, in addition to a photo collection of paintings related to the topics in the book.

The Persian edition of the book was published in 2019. It was a Persian translation of “Inna Ma as-Sabri Nasra” the Leader had written in Arabic. The memories were then compiled by the Iranian Arabic language scholar Mohammad-Ali Azarshab.

The book “Agha's Narrative” explores the upbringing and formation of the personality of the Martyr Leader.

The book narrates the Martyr Leader’s family relationships, methods of upbringing within the household, and the spiritual and cultural atmosphere that shaped his life.

It provides an in-depth account of the life, personality, and scholarly and spiritual journey of Ayatollah Seyyed Javad Khamenei, the father of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Compiled from the Martyr Leader’s speeches and writings, the book features previously unreleased documents. The final text was also reviewed and approved by the Leader himself.

The book argues that any analysis of the Leader’s approach and behavior would be incomplete without an understanding of his father’s guiding principles.

“In the Embrace of the Nile” is a comprehensive overview of divine traditions in the thought of the Martyr leader.

Deep faith in these divine traditions and the belief in the inevitable fulfillment of God’s promises are among the fundamental principles of the intellectual and personal identity of Ayatollah Khamenei. This foundational perspective caused his decision-making system and policies to be based on spiritual calculations and the existential rules of the Almighty, rather than relying solely on material calculations and transient shifts. It is precisely for this reason that in all circumstances, whether during times of challenge and pressure or in times of victory, a firm, calm, and unwavering resilience was observed in his behavior and guidance.

Spanning 208 pages, the book covers topics such as the definition of divine traditions and an explanation of their characteristics, the importance of divine traditions, the various types of these traditions, an examination of the conditions for their fulfillment, a description of the positive outcomes of trusting in divine traditions, and an analysis of tangible instances of these traditions manifesting throughout the history of the prophets.

“The Geometry of Battle” is a valuable collection of the statements and guidance of Ayatollah Khamenei, regarding understanding the enemy and the methods of confronting it.

This work was compiled with the aim of explaining the nature of the conflict between the Islamic Revolution front and the hegemonic system, global Zionism, and the enemy’s soft war. It strives to present a cohesive and understandable picture of the logic of struggle to the audience.

In the book, the speeches of the Martyr Leader have been categorized thematically so that the reader can become acquainted with the various layers of arrogance’s enmity with greater order and coherence.

From psychological warfare and propaganda to cultural infiltration, distortion of truth, and sowing doubt in public beliefs, all have been addressed in this work.

“The Geometry of Battle” is not just a collection of discourses. Rather, it is an effort to provide an intellectual roadmap for confronting the hard threats of the present era.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, the TIBF is widely regarded as Iran’s most significant publishing event, annually drawing hundreds of domestic and international publishers as well as large crowds of book lovers, academics, and cultural figures.

It was the seventh edition of the fair in virtual format, which was held with the motto “Let's Read for Iran,” highlighting the nation’s commitment to fostering a culture of reading and intellectual engagement.



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