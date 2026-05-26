From Funeral to Fire: A Story of Loss, Revenge and Resistance

Blending grief with defiance, the video tells the story of a son shaped by war, loss and the skies above South Lebanon. What begins with a funeral beneath the watch of “Israeli” enemy drones slowly transforms into a narrative of retaliation, where pain becomes resolve and mourning gives way to resistance. Through poetic imagery and battlefield symbolism, the piece reflects a generation that grew up under surveillance, airstrikes and funerals, yet still looks to the sky not with fear, but with determination.