Malaysia to Pursue International Legal Action Over Torture of Global Sumud Flotilla Activists by Israeli Regime

ABNA24 - Malaysian officials have announced that they will pursue cases of torture, violence, and inhumane treatment against participants in the humanitarian mission of the “Global Sumud Flotilla” in international legal forums.

Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, head of the Malaysian delegation in the “Sumud 2” convoy and Chief Minister of Selangor, spoke after the return of 28 members of the delegation to Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

He said that activists in the convoy were repeatedly subjected to torture and abuse, and that Malaysia will refer the case to international courts for legal action.

Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari added that diplomatic pressure against the Israeli regime will continue, and awareness-raising sessions will be held across Malaysia to inform public opinion.

Emphasizing continued support for the Palestinian people, he said that defending Palestine is no longer limited to slogans or solidarity gatherings, but that Malaysians, by participating in such missions, have shown their willingness to make sacrifices for the Palestinian cause.

Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari also reported organized efforts to undermine the mission, stating that misinformation campaigns, physical attacks on convoy members, and pressure on their families were among the actions carried out against the delegation.



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