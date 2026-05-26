Iran names 2026 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games contingent after 'Martyred Leader'

ABNA24 - Iran’s National Olympic Committee has decided to name the delegation of Iranian athletes scheduled to participate in the 2026 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games as "Martyred Leader."

The convoy’s name is inspired by the title of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who is known as a symbol of resistance, honor, stability, independence, and steadfastness of free nations in the world.

The committee also declared "Companions of Keshvar Doost" as the official slogan of the Iranian delegation. The slogan is inspired by the name of the place where the Leader was martyred, Keshvar Doost Street.

Officials of the National Olympic Committee believe that the name and slogan of the convoy can, in addition to fostering solidarity and motivation among its members, convey the heroic spirit, loyalty, dignity, and cultural identity of the Iranian nation to Asia and the world.

The 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games is scheduled to be held in Riyadh on December 13-21, with all 45 National Olympic Committees that are members of the Olympic Council of Asia expected to send delegations.

The "Martyred Leader" convoy is supposed to be composed of 400 athletes, coaches, technical and executive staff.

Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei was martyred in the US-Israeli aggression against Iran late in February.

The US and Israel started a fresh round of aerial aggression on Iran on February 28, some eight months after they carried out unprovoked attacks on the country.

Iran began to swiftly retaliate against the strikes by launching barrages of missiles and drone attacks on the Israeli-occupied territories as well as on US bases and interests in regional countries.

On April 8, a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire took effect and was later extended unilaterally by Washington.



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